Richer nations should address trade's 'human downside': IMF

The world's richer countries should help workers affected by trade liberalization, which has grown increasingly unpopular in the post-financial crisis era, driving a rise in protectionism, according to a report published Monday.



Global trade grew six percent annually from 1960 until 2007 -- the start of the global financial crisis -- a phenomenon that produced average annual economic growth of three percent during the same period, according to the report.



According to one study cited by the report, trade with China resulted in the loss of a million U.S. manufacturing jobs and 1.4 million non-manufacturing jobs between 1999 and 2011 .

