Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walked free Monday after spending 15 days in jail over a rally protesting against alleged massive corruption by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.



The European Parliament had urged Russia to release Navalny and the others arrested at the Moscow protest and rallies held the same day in dozens of other Russian cities.



Navalny has announced he intends to stand in 2018 presidential polls that Vladimir Putin is expected to contest for a fourth term.

