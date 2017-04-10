Pakistan to execute Indian 'spy': military

Pakistan will execute an Indian who allegedly confessed to spying for Indian intelligence, the powerful military said Monday in a move that quickly raised tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.



Shortly after the arrest the Pakistani military released a video showing Jadhav confessing to working in Pakistan for years, though it was unclear if it had been filmed under duress.



In 2013 an Indian sentenced to death for spying in Pakistan was killed in jail after being attacked by fellow inmates.



Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 .



Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least developed province, has been battling a years-long separatist insurgency which the army has repeatedly characterized as "terrorism" promoted by hostile states such as India.

