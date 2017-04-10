US police hunt for gun theft suspect with manifesto for Trump

The hunt continues Monday for a man suspected of stealing firearms from a Wisconsin gun store who sent an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump and has threatened to carry out an unspecified attack, sheriff's officials said.



Concerns ramped up late last week when a friend of Jakubowski gave a copy of the 161-page manifesto to police and said the suspect had also sent it to the White House.



It is not clear if the White House has received Jakubowski's manifesto.



About 150 local, state and federal law enforcement officers and support personnel are involved in the hunt for Jakubowski, the sheriff's office said.

