G7 energy ministers fail to agree statement on climate change: Italy

G7 energy ministers failed to reach agreement on a joint statement on climate change on Monday after the United States expressed reservations, an Italian minister said.



Lacking unanimity, Italy, which currently presides the Group of Seven, decided against proposing the joint statement, Calenda said.



The Paris Agreement, endorsed by members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is a bedrock of international action against man-made global warming.



On March 30, the White House said a decision on whether to withdraw would be made ahead of the G7 summit in Italy in late May.

...