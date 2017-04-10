Thousands honor policeman killed in London attack

Thousands of police officers attended the funeral in London on Monday of Keith Palmer, the policeman stabbed to death in a terror attack outside the British parliament last month.



Some 5,000 officers from around the country took part, along with Cressida Dick, the first female head of London's Metropolitan Police.



Parliamentary officials have ordered a security review after it was revealed that Palmer was not armed.



Palmer's was taken to a chapel inside parliament on Sunday, where a private service was held after Queen Elizabeth II granted special dispensation.

