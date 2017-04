Neil Gorsuch takes first of 2 oaths, prepares to join US Supreme Court



Surrounded by family and his soon-to-be Supreme Court colleagues, Neil Gorsuch took the first of two oaths on Monday as he prepared to take his seat on the court and restore its conservative majority.



Gorsuch, who once clerked for Kennedy, will be the first member of the court to serve alongside his former boss.



Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were both sworn in publicly at the Supreme Court.

...