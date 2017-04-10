Video: Passenger is dragged off overbooked United flight

Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.



United spokesman Charlie Hobart said airline employees named four customers who had to leave the plane and that three of them did so.



Bridges said passengers were told a computer selected four people to leave the flight.



Hobart said he didn't know how the airline compensated the passengers who were forced to deplane.

...