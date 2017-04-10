Albania opposition rally threatens to disrupt local election

Albania's opposition parties said Monday they plan to hold a national protest in a western city that is holding local elections, a possible warning that they plan to disrupt voting.



The Democratic Party said it would not register with the Central Election Commission and thus would be boycotting the elections in Kavaja, as well as the national parliamentary election vote scheduled for June 18, unless government agrees to create a caretaker cabinet to rule until then.



The opposition also is boycotting Parliament, preventing the start of judicial reforms that would allow Albania to launch membership talks with the European Union.

...