In Trump era, Muslim investor tries louder voice

Shareholder activism is rare in Islamic finance, but one wealth manager has staked out new territory as the most outspoken voice among Muslim investors in the U.S. Working from an office in Falls Church, Virginia, Bashar Qasem was the only Islamic financial representative among religious shareholder advocates who sent a letter in February to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.



Qasem said his clients seemed to welcome his growing public role.



Funds involved in Islamic finance are sometimes classified as "Shariah-compliant," or adhering to religious precepts such as avoiding investments in alcoholic beverage companies and businesses making or receiving interest payments.



The much smaller $4.6 billion U.S. Islamic finance sector, however, has grown little in recent years.



Typical of Qasem's recent efforts is a measure that Azzad co-filed in January, calling on Google parent Alphabet Inc to adopt "Holy Land Principles" that would lead U.S. companies doing business is Israel to hire more Palestinian Arabs.

...