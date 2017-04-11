‘Dollars and euros’: How a Malaysian firm helped fund NKorea’s leadership

Over the past two decades, North Korean-born Han Hun Il, the founding chief executive of a Malaysian conglomerate, funneled money to the leadership in Pyongyang, a North Korean defector, speaking out for the first time, told Reuters. Han's conglomerate, Malaysia Korea Partners, worked in partnership with Jang Song Thaek, according to Lee Chol Ho, who worked as a trader for Han for nine years until he defected to Seoul in 2010 .



A 2013 U.N. resolution bars foreign companies or foreign joint ventures with a North Korean company from having a financial subsidiary in North Korea.



The U.N. report says the bank, called International Consortium Bank, was established as a joint venture between MKP and Jang's Sungri Economic Group. The bank is licensed by North Korea's central bank and registered with the Pyongyang Municipal People's Committee, it said.



MKP did not respond to requests for comment on Lee's assertions.



It denied owning ICB or any other North Korean bank and said nobody from the United Nations has contacted the company.



ICB is among several banks the U.N. is currently investigating for possible breaches of various U.N. Security Council resolutions.

...