United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from plane; officer put on leave

China social media users were in an uproar Tuesday over viral footage of a Chinese-American man dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight, decrying perceived racism and calling for a boycott.



It is a common sentiment among many mainlanders to view ethnic Chinese living abroad -- even those with no ties to China -- as compatriots.



United Airlines claims itself to be the biggest carrier to China, with more nonstop U.S.-China flights and to more Chinese cities than any other airline, according to their website.

...