France's Fillon rejects new revelations

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon responded angrily Tuesday to a new report alleging that he put his wife on the public payroll in 1982, four years earlier than he claimed.



Fillon, first elected to represent the central Sarthe region in 1981, went on to become prime minister under president Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2012 .



Fillon has seen his poll numbers decline around six points since the scandal broke, and is now sharing third place with far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.



Fillon has said that incumbent President Francois Hollande – who decided in December not to run for re-election – headed a "secret cabinet" responsible for the explosive fake jobs revelations.

