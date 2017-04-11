Russia says all St. Petersburg metro bombing suspects from Central Asia

Russia's security chief Tuesday said all those detained over the Saint Petersburg metro bombing originate from Central Asia, urging tighter migration controls.



The eight people detained in Moscow and Saint Petersburg over the April 3 bombing that killed 13 are "all originally from Central Asia," the head of the FSB security service Alexander Bortnikov said, quoted by RIA Novosti news agency.



The core of "terrorist groups in Russia" is made up of citizens of ex-Soviet countries arriving "in flows of migrant workers," Bortnikov said.



President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that Russia faces a threat from hardened Islamist fighters returning from Syria.

...