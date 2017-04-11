EU 27 reach 'consensus' on Brexit guidelines: source

Top officials in the remaining 27 EU member states on Tuesday broadly endorsed the Brexit negotiation guidelines unveiled last month by EU president Donald Tusk, an EU source said.



The officials were meeting to review the situation after British Prime Minister Theresa May officially launched the two-year Brexit divorce process on March 29 and the guidelines Tusk put forward in response two days later.



Some three million EU citizens live in Britain and another million Britons have built lives in the bloc.

...