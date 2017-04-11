Le Pen, Macron tied in run-up to French election: Elabe poll

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National party Marine Le Pen speaks during a conference on the theme "France faced with the challenge of terrorism" in Paris on April 10, 2017. / AFP / Benjamin CREMEL
France's Macron unveils priorities as race tightens
Poll shows Macron winning French presidential vote after tighter first round
Macron, Le Pen still lead French polls, leftwing maverick is wild card
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
France's Macron unveils priorities as race tightens
Poll shows Macron winning French presidential vote after tighter first round
Macron, Le Pen still lead French polls, leftwing maverick is wild card
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE