British Columbia election campaign starts, race neck-and-neck

British Columbia's ruling Liberal Party and the opposition New Democratic Party were in a dead heat as election campaigning kicked off in the western Canadian province on Tuesday, four weeks before voters go to the polls.



The Liberals are seeking a fifth consecutive term, with a backdrop of voters opting for change in the neighboring province of Alberta in the Canadian federal election and in the United States in the past two years.



The provincial Liberals are not linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and are more right-leaning.



According to the latest Mainstreet/Postmedia poll, which surveyed respondents April 1-3, 26 percent of voters would back the Liberals, 29 percent the NDP, the official opposition, 13 percent the Green Party and 9 percent the Conservative Party.

