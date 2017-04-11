Spain pilgrims' trail killer gets 23-year jail term

A man found guilty of murdering an American woman hiking Spain's famed Camino de Santiago pilgrims' trail and cutting off her hands was sentenced to 23 years in jail Tuesday, court documents revealed.



Authorities suspect Munoz had deliberately put the arrow there to divert pilgrims towards his farm.



Munoz, 40, was also found guilty of stealing $1,132 (1,066 euros) which Thiem was carrying and which he later exchanged for euros.



A judge at the Leon court nevertheless sentenced Munoz to 20 years for murder, and another three years for robbery with violence.

