Le Pen says would suspend Schengen within two months

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Tuesday that if elected she would immediately suspend France's membership of Europe's Schengen border-free zone and deport foreigners on a watch-list of Islamist radicals.



Le Pen, who caused outrage at the weekend with controversial remarks about the deportation of Jews from wartime France, also said she would move quickly to hold a referendum on her proposals for a French-first policy on jobs and social housing.



The two top vote-getters go through to a runoff on May 7 .



If she prevailed, Le Pen says she will give herself six months to negotiate a partial dismantling of the EU, failing which she says she will organize an in/out "Frexit" referendum.

