Dragging of United passenger sparks outrage

It could prompt a backlash against United from passengers threatening to boycott the airline as the busy summer travel season begins.



United was trying to make room for four employees of a partner airline, meaning four people had to get off the flight to Louisville.



At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that didn't work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat.



When no one voluntarily came forward, United selected four passengers at random.



When an airline demands that a passenger give up a seat, the airline is required to pay double the passenger's one-way fare, up to $675 provided the passenger is put on a flight that arrives within one to two hours of the original.



Last year, United forced 3,765 people off oversold flights and another 62,895 United passengers volunteered to give up their seats, probably in exchange for travel vouchers.



United ranks in the middle of U.S. carriers when it comes to bumping passengers.

