All St. Petersburg bombing suspects from Central Asia

Russia's security chief Tuesday said all those detained over the St. Petersburg metro bombing originate from Central Asia, urging tighter migration controls. The eight people detained in Moscow and St. Petersburg over the April 3 bombing that killed 13 are "all originally from Central Asia," the head of the FSB security service Alexander Bortnikov said, quoted by RIA Novosti news agency.



The core of "terrorist groups in Russia" is made up of citizens of ex-Soviet countries arriving "in flows of migrant workers," Bortnikov said.



Bortnikov linked the St. Petersburg attack to the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS), which has however not claimed responsibility.

