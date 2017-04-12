Suspect in Stockholm attack admits terrorist crime

A failed asylum-seeker accused of ramming a truck into a Stockholm crowd last week, killing four people, has confessed to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer said Tuesday. Uzbekistan man Rakhmat Akilov, wanted for deportation at the time of Friday's attack, made his first court appearance, entering the heavily guarded courtroom with a green sweater over his head and flanked by his lawyer and a translator.



Akilov, who was asked by the judge to remove the sweater from his head, made no comment at the start of the hearing. His lawyer, Johan Eriksson, told the court that his client had admitted the crime.

...