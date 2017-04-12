Sidelined on Syria, Johnson struggles for status

The rejection Tuesday of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's proposal for extra sanctions on Russia and Syria is the latest setback for a former Brexit campaigner struggling for political relevance. The decision by the G-7 meeting of foreign ministers in Italy came after Johnson Saturday canceled a scheduled trip to Russia in apparent deference to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's upcoming visit.



The Mail on Sunday cited Russian commentary on Johnson referring to him as a U.S. "poodle," while the Times portrayed him in a cartoon as a dog with a Union Jack collar left outside a U.S.-Russia meeting.



Johnson has long been mocked for his buffoonish antics and undiplomatic pronouncements and was always an improbable pick as foreign minister after his role in a bitterly divisive EU referendum campaign.



On Syria, Johnson's views have proved inconsistent.

