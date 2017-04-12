NKorea state media warns of nuclear strike if provoked

North Korean state media warned Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said U.S. President Donald Trump had put North Korea "clearly on notice" and would not tolerate certain actions, but dismissed Pyongyang's nuclear attack threat.



North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the country was prepared to respond to any aggression by the United States.



South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn warned of "greater provocations" by North Korea and ordered the military to intensify monitoring and to ensure close communication with the United States.



The North regularly threatens to destroy the South and its main ally, the United States.



North Korea is emerging as one of the most pressing foreign policy problems facing Trump's administration. The North has conducted five nuclear tests, two of them last year, and is working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the U.S.

