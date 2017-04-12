Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what comes next?

President Donald Trump is a unifying force for Democrats, bringing together disparate factions in opposition to nearly every presidential move.



Now, Inslee said, "we have to take actions that show we can drive in forward and not in reverse".



The biggest challenge, several party figures said in recent interviews, is translating their opposition to specific Republican policies – Trump's immigration restrictions, nixing the Affordable Care Act, a promised tax overhaul and any changes to Social Security and Medicare – into a coherent explanation of what Democrats want to do for voters.



Republicans have a 52-48 Senate advantage, with friendly congressional lines and a Senate election slate that will force 10 Democratic senators to face re-election in states Trump won.



To be clear, many Democrats praise how party leaders, particularly House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have managed Trump's opening months.



Zac Petkanas, who recently departed from running the Democratic National Committee's Trump war room, said the same standard applies to Democratic opposition to Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, even though it resulted in Republicans changing Senate rules to get Gorsuch confirmed.



In Tim Ryan's Ohio, where Trump topped Democrat Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points, state Democratic Chairman David Pepper agreed that Pelosi's and Schumer's steadfast opposition helps generate "grass-roots enthusiasm" that he needs in upcoming elections.

