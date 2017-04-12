United pledges to review policies on removal of passengers

After people were horrified by video of a passenger getting dragged off a full United Express flight by airport police, the head of United's parent company said the airline was reaching out to the man to "resolve this situation".



By Tuesday afternoon, almost two days after the Sunday evening confrontation in Chicago, CEO Oscar Munoz issued his most contrite apology yet as details emerged about the man seen on cellphone videos recorded by other passengers at O'Hare Airport.



The passenger was identified as physician David Dao, 69, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, who was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs and spent years trying to regain his medical license.



Screaming can be heard on the videos, but nowhere is Dao seen attacking the officers.



An attorney who represents Dao said his client was being treated at a Chicago hospital for injuries he sustained on the plane and that the family would not comment.



No passengers on the plane have mentioned that Dao did anything but refuse to leave the plane when he was ordered to do so.



At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that did not work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat.

...