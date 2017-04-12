High economic cost of Barrier Reef bleaching: study

Mass coral bleaching on Australia's Great Barrier Reef could cost the region more than one million tourists a year and up to Aus$1.0 billion (US$760 million) in lost revenue, a study warned Wednesday.



Scientists said this week that coral bleached for two consecutive years at the World Heritage-listed site had "zero prospect" of recovery after researchers detected another round of mass bleaching due to warming sea temperatures.



In a new study, Australia's independent Climate Council said that further damage to the 2,300-kilometre (1,400-mile) long reef could severely affect tourism prospects and cost around 10,000 jobs.



Even if parts of the reef hurt by bleaching bounce back, scientists say it could take up to a decade for even the fastest growing corals to recover.

