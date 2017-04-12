China's Xi tells Trump 'peaceful resolution' needed on North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of rising tensions on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group steams towards the region.



Xi's call with Trump came after an influential state-run Chinese newspaper warned that the Korean peninsula was the closest it has been to a "military clash" since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 .



Trump had already ordered the U.S. Vinson aircraft carrier group to head for the Korean peninsula in an attempt to deter North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile ambitions, which it is developing in defiance of United Nations resolutions and sanctions.



Wednesday's call between Xi and Trump came hard on the heels of their first face-to-face meeting in Florida last week.

...