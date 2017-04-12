Abu Sayyaf leader behind execution of foreigners is killed, Philippines says

A leader of a militant group who was directly involved in the kidnap and execution of Canadian and German nationals was among those killed by Philippine troops in a clash on a resort island this week, the military said on Wednesday.



Troops killed at least six members of the ISIS-linked Abu Sayyaf during the firefight on the popular tourist island of Bohol on Tuesday, but suffered four casualties.



Ano said the situation in Bohol, far from Abu Sayyaf's island strongholds in the South, was now "back to normal" even as security forces chased down other fighters involved in the gun battle.



The military has declared all-out war with Abu Sayyaf on the islands of Jolo and Basilan, but is hamstrung by its presence among large civilian communities.

...