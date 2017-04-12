Rolling Stone, University of Virginia admin agree to end defamation case

Rolling Stone magazine and the administrator at the University of Virginia have reached an agreement which ends a defamation case over the publication's retracted story about an alleged gang rape at the school, court documents filed on Tuesday showed.



Rolling Stone has been appealing a $3 million defamation verdict a Virginia federal court jury awarded in November to university administrator Nicole Eramo after it found the magazine and reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely had defamed her.



The magazine has argued in court papers that there was no evidence that Erdely acted with actual malice in the story and that the jury erred in finding that the story had been republished.

...