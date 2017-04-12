Protests urge S.Africa president to quit

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the South African capital Pretoria Wednesday for further protests urging President Jacob Zuma to step down.



The march to Union Buildings, the official seat of government, was organized by a coalition of opposition parties following nationwide rallies against Zuma last week.



The ANC has since tried to close ranks behind Zuma and has vowed to defeat a no-confidence vote in parliament.



Zuma, who turned 75 on Wednesday, is due to step down as head of the ANC in December, and as president ahead of the 2019 general election.

