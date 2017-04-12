Kazakhstan sets timeline for switch from Cyrillic to Latin alphabet

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev Wednesday set out a timeline for the ex-Soviet country to switch from Cyrillic letters to the Latin alphabet as part of a modernization drive.



The 76-year-old leader has long called for ditching the Cyrillic alphabet – which Kazakhstan shares with neighbor and ally Russia – in favor of the more widely used Latin one.



Nazarbayev has said in the past that the country should switch to the Latin alphabet by 2025 .



Kazakhstan briefly used the Latin alphabet during the Soviet era before switching to Cyrillic letters in 1940 .

...