Russian cosmonaut says he has taken relics of saint to space

Sergei Ryzhikov told Russian news agencies that he would give the tiny relic of St. Serafim of Sarov's body, which he received from its home monastery last year, to an Orthodox church in Star City outside Moscow, home to the cosmonaut training center.



Cosmonauts have taken tiny relics of at least six Orthodox saints and a piece of the Holy Cross into space with them.



Russia celebrates the Space Day on April 12, exactly 56 years after Yuri Gagarin became the first human to travel into space.

