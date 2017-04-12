Russia mulls stripping citizenship over ISIS links: Putin

Russia is weighing up stripping the passports of naturalized citizens accused of involvement with ISIS, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview released Wednesday.



Other estimates put that figure at around 9,000 people, half of whom are Russian nationals, Putin said, adding that 5,000 of them hailed from Central Asia.



ISIS – including foreign fighters from the ex-Soviet Central Asia and the Caucasus region – has repeatedly threatened an attack on Russian soil to avenge Moscow's military support of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

