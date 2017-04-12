A grimace and a shrug, but no fear of US strike in Pyongyang

Residents thronged the wide boulevards of North Korea's capital Pyongyang on Wednesday, some practicing for a parade to be held at the weekend, with no visible signs of the tensions engulfing the region over the isolated state's weapons programs.



It was a sunny, spring morning in Pyongyang and many people were on the streets around the city's biggest sights, the Arch of Triumph and Kim Il Sung Square.



North Korea has invited foreign media to cover celebrations this week of the 105th birth anniversary of founding president Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.



North Korea remains technically at war with the United States and its ally South Korea after the 1950-1953 Korean conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

...