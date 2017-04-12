IMF chief Lagarde says 'halfway' there on Greek bailout talks

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday Greece was heading in the right direction on reforms, but talks on its bailout review and the IMF's potential role in it were "only halfway through".



The loan is needed to pay debt due in July, but talks continue and the IMF has not yet decided whether to join the bailout.



Berlin still wants the IMF to join the bailout, now provided by euro zone governments alone, to make it more effective and less expensive for euro zone countries.



The Greek government believes talks may resume in Athens after the IMF spring meetings on April 21-23 .

