United: Airline won't use police to remove passengers

The chief executive of United Airlines said the carrier will no longer ask police to remove passengers from full flights after the uproar over a man who was dragged off a plane by airport officers in Chicago.



United was trying to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.



No passengers on the plane have mentioned that Dao did anything but refuse to leave the plane when he was ordered to do so.



At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that did not work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat. When no one voluntarily came forward, United selected four passengers at random.



The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it is reviewing Sunday's events to see if United violated rules on overselling flights.

...