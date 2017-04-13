Philippines militant leader involved in beheadings killed

A Muslim extremist leader was killed when a plan to stage a mass kidnapping on a resort island in the central Philippines was foiled by security forces, the military said Wednesday as it pursued five fighters still on the loose. Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano said troops recovered and identified the remains of Abu Sayyaf group commander Moammar Askali at the scene of the battle in the coastal hinterlands of Bohol island.



Former Abu Sayyaf militants identified Askali from a photo troops took of the young militant leader after his death, confirming that the gunmen who quietly cruised into Bohol on three motorboats under cover of darkness late Monday before clashing with troops belonged to the Islamist extremist group.



Ano said that the troops were still hunting for at least five Abu Sayyaf gunmen, although fighting had eased Wednesday.

...