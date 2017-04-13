‘Islamist’ held as ‘terrorist link’ probed for Dortmund blasts

German investigators Wednesday detained an Islamist suspect over three explosions that rocked Borussia Dortmund's team bus, prosecutors said, confirming that the probe was examining a possible "terrorist link".



The match was postponed until Wednesday as security was ratcheted up around Dortmund and in Munich where Bayern Munich will take on Real Madrid.



But a defiant Dortmund team vowed it won't "give in to terror," with players returning to the pitch for training.



Extra forces were deployed around team hotels and their buses will take designated safe routes to the stadiums.



Both Dortmund and Monaco fans were also out in force in downtown Dortmund, underlining their support for the players.



The explosives detonated minutes after the Dortmund team bus pulled away from the squad's hotel.

