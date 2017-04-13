Markets, rivals jittery as leftist Melenchon surges

France's Communist-backed presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon came under attack from his rivals Wednesday as yet another poll showed voters warming to the firebrand leftist, whose late surge has caused ripples in financial markets.



While Le Pen and Macron are still seen as frontrunners for the April 23 first round, Melenchon is now only about five points behind them, after overtaking conservative Francois Fillon in two opinion polls.



Tuesday, the gap between the yields on French 10-year bonds and German Bunds widened to 75 basis points, just shy of a four-year high of 77 points seen in late February when investors began factoring in the prospect – seen as improbable but not unthinkable – of a Le Pen win.

...