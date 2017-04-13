China, South Korea urge calm as N.Korea prepares big celebration

South Korea said Thursday it believed it would be consulted by the United States before any possible preemptive U.S. strike against Pyongyang and China urged the North to halt its nuclear program in exchange for greater protection from Beijing.



On Thursday, an influential state-backed Chinese newspaper said the best option for North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un was to give up its nuclear program.



While U.S. President Donald Trump has put North Korea on notice that he won't tolerate provocative actions by the North, U.S. officials have said his administration was focusing its strategy on tougher economic sanctions.



A Washington-based think tank that monitors North Korea, 38 North, said satellite images taken Wednesday showed continued activity around the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site on the east coast that showed it was ready for a new test.



South Korean officials said Thursday there were no new signs to indicate a North Korean nuclear test was more likely, although they also said the North has maintained a state of readiness to conduct such a test at any time.



On Tuesday, North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression.

...