Investigators clear detained 'Islamist' over Dortmund blasts

German investigators Thursday focused their probe into three explosions that rocked the Borussia Dortmund football team bus on a sole "Islamist" suspect in custody, after the side defiantly returned to the pitch.



Local media identified the suspects as a 28-year-old German and a 25-year-old Iraqi, with the latter in custody.



Tuesday's explosives detonated minutes after the Dortmund team bus pulled away from the squad's hotel.



A policeman, who was on a motorcycle escorting the team bus, suffered trauma from the noise of the blasts, which shattered the bus windows.



Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, who attended Dortmund's match, said the "fascination" surrounding football drove terrorists to try to disrupt it.



Former German international Lothar Matthaeus said it was "irresponsible" to get the players to go through with the game so soon after the attack.

...