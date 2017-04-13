Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57

Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comic performer in his own right who turned encounters with Rick James and Prince into standout sketches on "Chappelle's Show," has died.



Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati.



He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on Dave Chappelle's Comedy Central show.



"Who the (expletive) could make up" those events, Murphy asked at the end of the sketch.



He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films "Norbert" and "Vampire in Brooklyn".

...