Bangladesh buries Islamist extremists after hanging

Authorities in Bangladesh have executed a top leader of a banned militant group and two accomplices for their involvement in a grenade attack against a British diplomat at a popular Islamic shrine in 2004 .



Harkatul Jihad wanted to introduce Sharia law in Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people that is governed by secular laws based on British common law.



Hannan was one of the most dreaded radical Islamists in Bangladesh. He joined the war in Afghanistan against the Soviets and was injured there in 1990 . He became the top leader of the Harkatul Jihad in Bangladesh after his return to the country.

