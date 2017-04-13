Defense in Kim Jong Nam murder case fear 'trial by ambush'

Handcuffed and facing the judge, two young women accused of poisoning Kim Jong Nam appeared in court Thursday as their lawyers said Malaysian police still have not handed over security camera footage and documents crucial to the defense.



Four North Korean suspects fled the country the day of the murder, police say.



"The accused person should not be denied her fundamental right to a fair trial," said Aisyah's attorney, Gooi Soon Seng. He said he has been waiting for police to provide CCTV footage and statements from three North Korean men who were questioned and released.



Gooi said Thursday that at least one of those three men -- identified by police as RI Ji U and known to Aisyah as "James" -- was key to her defense.



Gooi said Aisyah flew to Cambodia in late January, where James introduced her to Hong Song Hac, one of four North Korean suspects who left Malaysia on the day of the murder.

...