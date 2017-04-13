New Zealand battens down as big storm approaches

New Zealand was bracing Thursday for a storm that meteorologists warned could be the worst for almost 50 years, with extreme weather alerts across the entire North Island.



The tropical depression, the tail-end of ex-Cyclone Cook which hit New Caledonia this week, has already generated offshore winds of more than 170 kmh (105 mph).



The official Metservice said it was expected to make landfall overnight Thursday, generating five meter (16.5 foot) swells, torrential rain and gale force winds.



Cyclone Cook Monday dumped heavy rain on New Caledonia, where four people were hurt when a tree fell on their car and power supplies were disrupted.

