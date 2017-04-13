India's Infosys reports subdued fourth quarter growth

Indian software giant Infosys pledged Thursday to return $2 billion to shareholders this year as it reported subdued growth in profits for the fourth quarter.



Net profit in the three months to March 31 came in at 36.03 billion rupees rupees ($557.01 million), only marginally above the 36 billion rupees it reported in the same period last year.



Infosys shares fell by 2.3 percent in early trade after the company forecast revenue growth of between 6.5 and 8.5 percent for the current financial year, lagging analyst projections.

