Merkel seeks good ties with Trump, despite differences

FILE - In the March 17, 2017 photo U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
Germany's Merkel says protectionism hurts in the long-run
Merkel says migrants must respect tolerance, German laws
Trump congratulates Merkel, Modi on election wins
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Germany's Merkel says protectionism hurts in the long-run
Merkel says migrants must respect tolerance, German laws
Trump congratulates Merkel, Modi on election wins
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE