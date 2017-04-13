'Serious failings' by Russia in Beslan massacre: ECHR

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that there were "serious failings" in Russia's handling of the Beslan school siege in North Ossetia in 2004, in which over 330 people were killed.



The court said although Russian authorities had received information that a terror attack was being planned, insufficient measures had been taken to disrupt the plot, and security at the school had not been increased.



Chechen militants stormed the school on Sept. 1, 2004, beginning a three-day hostage crisis.

