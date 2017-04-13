Rohingya woman shot dead along Bangladesh border: police

Bangladesh border guards opened fire Thursday at a boat ferrying Rohingya migrants from neighboring Myanmar, killing one woman and leaving four others injured, police said.



The border authorities came under fire just after midnight and shot back at two fishing trawlers along a river dividing Bangladesh from Myanmar's westernmost state of Rakhine, police said.



Some 75,000 Rohingya refugees have entered Bangladesh since October, when government forces in Myanmar unleashed a bloody crackdown on the Muslim minority.



Myanmar denies citizenship to most of the million-strong Rohingya in Rakhine, despite many living there for generations.

